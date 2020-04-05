$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Fulton Financial reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on FULT. BidaskClub raised Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.00.

Fulton Financial stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,414. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Waters acquired 2,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,786.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

