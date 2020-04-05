$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.87. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Earl C. Shanks bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $195,950.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300 and sold 55,801 shares worth $2,463,065. 6.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 105,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,912. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.29%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

