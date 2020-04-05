$170.71 Million in Sales Expected for GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) will post $170.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GasLog’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $169.44 million and the highest is $173.03 million. GasLog reported sales of $166.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full-year sales of $713.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $686.12 million to $732.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $795.50 million, with estimates ranging from $775.33 million to $814.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). GasLog had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $182.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded GasLog from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DNB Markets cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Pareto Securities upgraded GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in GasLog during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in GasLog during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in GasLog by 419,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 16,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GasLog during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOG stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 562,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,758. GasLog has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $260.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.35%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

