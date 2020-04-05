$180.10 Million in Sales Expected for Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) will post $180.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.39 million and the highest is $199.96 million. Gogo reported sales of $199.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $724.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $629.33 million to $833.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $853.50 million, with estimates ranging from $801.40 million to $942.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

NASDAQ GOGO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,551,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,497. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $157.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.56. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,713,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,369,000 after buying an additional 604,611 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 277,146 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,284,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after buying an additional 224,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 174,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

