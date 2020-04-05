$49.96 Million in Sales Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) will report $49.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.20 million to $54.30 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $49.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $209.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.12 million to $217.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $310.69 million, with estimates ranging from $285.83 million to $349.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 463.58%. The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.43.

NYSE:ACB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.81. 30,549,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,010,600. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 143,829 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 20,657 shares during the period. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,371,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

