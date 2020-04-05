58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Receives $61.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.88.

A number of research firms have commented on WUBA. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of 58.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. China International Capital cut shares of 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of WUBA stock traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $50.96. 943,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,545. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. 58.com has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $72.90.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $595.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.71 million. 58.com had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 30.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 58.com will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of 58.com by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,463,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,722 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,502,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,731,000 after buying an additional 150,961 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,435,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,674,000 after buying an additional 769,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,474,000 after buying an additional 64,902 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,289,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

