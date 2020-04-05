58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Receives $61.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.88.
A number of research firms have commented on WUBA. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of 58.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. China International Capital cut shares of 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.
Shares of WUBA stock traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $50.96. 943,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,545. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. 58.com has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $72.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of 58.com by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,463,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,722 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,502,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,731,000 after buying an additional 150,961 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,435,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,674,000 after buying an additional 769,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,474,000 after buying an additional 64,902 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,289,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
58.com Company Profile
58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.
