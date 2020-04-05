$73.31 Million in Sales Expected for Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) to post sales of $73.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gain Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.40 million. Gain Capital reported sales of $38.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gain Capital will report full-year sales of $281.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.20 million to $295.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $312.82 million, with estimates ranging from $300.40 million to $332.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gain Capital.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Gain Capital had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GCAP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gain Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gain Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gain Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the period. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gain Capital stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.52. 269,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,416. Gain Capital has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $207.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.26%.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

