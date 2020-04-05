Analysts Anticipate Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $291.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) to post sales of $291.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $285.80 million to $299.00 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $287.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLPI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Sunday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,186.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.10 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,285.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,300 and have sold 55,801 shares valued at $2,463,065. 6.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 105,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLPI stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,912. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

