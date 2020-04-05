Analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 463.58%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 million.

ACB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.43.

NYSE:ACB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. 30,549,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,010,600. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 44,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 261,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

