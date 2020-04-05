Analysts Expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.17. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 156,804 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETH traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.61. 324,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.17. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

