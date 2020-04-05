Analysts Expect Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $211.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce sales of $211.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $212.00 million. Fulton Financial reported sales of $213.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year sales of $863.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $854.00 million to $875.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $889.27 million, with estimates ranging from $869.00 million to $902.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FULT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Waters acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at $402,786.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

