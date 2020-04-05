Analysts Expect Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.18). Gogo posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gogo.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gogo by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,713,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,369,000 after purchasing an additional 604,611 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOGO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,551,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,497. Gogo has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $157.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.56.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gogo (GOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.