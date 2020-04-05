Analysts Set $14.00 Target Price for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Silvercrest Asset Management Group an industry rank of 194 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. 99,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,203. The stock has a market cap of $131.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.70. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 54.70%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

