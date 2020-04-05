Analysts Set Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Price Target at $31.00

Shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:XPER traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.94. 704,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,113. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $652.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.84. Xperi has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 22.59% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xperi will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xperi by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 283,822 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 2.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 276,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

