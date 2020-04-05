Analysts Set Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) PT at $26.14

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.53. 527,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,483. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $374.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zumiez will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Zumiez by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,099 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Zumiez by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,840 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Zumiez by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Zumiez by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,748 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.