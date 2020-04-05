At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

HOME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of At Home Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of At Home Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Buckingham Research reissued an underperform rating and issued a $4.75 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of At Home Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.97.

Shares of NYSE:HOME traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,782. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 15.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $397.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that At Home Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other At Home Group news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 518,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $1,217,316.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at $21,569,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,815,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after buying an additional 470,106 shares during the period. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,250,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 333,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 250,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 188,614 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

