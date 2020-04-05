Ball (NYSE:BLL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ball from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.34.

BLL traded down $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,608,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Ball has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $82.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.21. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at $32,336,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at $38,654,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $5,849,811,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $190,949,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 959,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,069,000 after purchasing an additional 754,628 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $38,261,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,463,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,687,000 after purchasing an additional 524,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

