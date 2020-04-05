Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BSBR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander Brasil from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander Brasil has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

Banco Santander Brasil stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. Banco Santander Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,596,000 after buying an additional 45,425 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the third quarter worth $250,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the fourth quarter worth $5,774,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.