Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of BSMX stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 963,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.84. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMX. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 4th quarter worth about $644,169,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 4th quarter worth about $27,120,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 4th quarter worth about $13,810,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,034,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 414,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 818.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 351,480 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

