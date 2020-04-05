Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

BSMX stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.72. 963,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,136. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.84. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 15.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,364,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,052,000 after purchasing an additional 170,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 4th quarter valued at $27,120,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 83,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 818.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 351,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 66,415 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

