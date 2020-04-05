Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BNY Mellon have underperformed the industry over the past year. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Global diversification efforts, solid assets under management (AUM) balance and prudent expense-management initiatives are expected to continue supporting this custodian bank’s financials in the quarters ahead. Further, impressive capital-deployment actions reflect a strong balance sheet position. However, the Federal Reserve’s accommodative monetary policy along with relatively lower volatility is likely to hurt revenues to some extent. Also, concentration risk, arising from significant dependence on fee-based revenues, remains a major concern. If there is any change in individual investment preferences, it could alter the company’s financial position.”

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BK. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $33.75. 5,085,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,643,935. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,405,810,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,940,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,984 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,774 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,211,000 after buying an additional 1,714,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.