BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

BKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKU traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 815,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,997. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 412.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Featured Article: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.