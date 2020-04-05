Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $112.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.95 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%.

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $4.49 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

In related news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Also, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. bought 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $86,321.90. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Earnings History for Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)

Comments


