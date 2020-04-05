Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 270,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of -1.31. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $26.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,679,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 36.65% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

