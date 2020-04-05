Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Raised to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $84.00.

BYND has been the subject of several other reports. Argus initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $134.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.24.

Shares of BYND stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,204,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.32. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.52 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $890,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at $23,890,480.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $665,052.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,470,332 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

