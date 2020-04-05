BidaskClub Downgrades Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Sell

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.26. 2,593,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.87. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.68 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.69%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $2,046,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $1,757,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.