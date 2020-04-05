BidaskClub Lowers Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHTR. Nomura restated a hold rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $635.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised Charter Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $573.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $526.23.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $433.80. 1,027,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,380. The stock has a market cap of $91.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $473.03 and a 200-day moving average of $470.52. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $343.95 and a fifty-two week high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total transaction of $497,861.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,590.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total value of $1,629,134.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $19,432,487. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

