BidaskClub Lowers Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.55.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 972,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,443. The company has a market cap of $276.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.54. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.88 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,848,000 after purchasing an additional 35,155 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.