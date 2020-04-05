Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $37.50 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $39.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.58.

BXMT stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,718,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,197. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $27,665.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,757.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,733 shares of company stock valued at $114,947. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 28,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

