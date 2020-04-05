Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,429,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 74.91% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

