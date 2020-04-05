BMO Capital Markets Cuts Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $59.00

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NEM. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight Capital assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

NEM stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.15. 7,798,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,984,734. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.08.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $151,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,506,659.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,900 shares of company stock worth $2,001,369 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,706,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,193,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,659,525,000 after acquiring an additional 107,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth $378,296,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

