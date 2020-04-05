BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson cut BOK Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BOK Financial from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised BOK Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered BOK Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Shares of BOKF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.89. 371,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $88.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.38.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,487,039.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 950,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,030,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,572,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,572,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,423,000 after acquiring an additional 165,217 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in BOK Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 2,896,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,189,000 after buying an additional 130,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BOK Financial by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,319,000 after buying an additional 76,458 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.