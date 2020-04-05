Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from to in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,914. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $377.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

In related news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts acquired 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $153,237.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,320.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $272,363. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 505.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

