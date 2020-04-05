Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.53. 14,653,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,089,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.57. The stock has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

