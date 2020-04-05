Brokerages Anticipate Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $366.73 Million

Apr 5th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to report $366.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $361.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $372.00 million. Forward Air reported sales of $321.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). Forward Air had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FWRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens dropped their target price on Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forward Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

FWRD stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $46.50. 242,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,574. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $72.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

