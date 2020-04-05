Brokerages Anticipate Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.86 Million

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) will report sales of $199.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.70 million and the highest is $201.50 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $182.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $816.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $677.13 million to $856.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $906.70 million, with estimates ranging from $838.87 million to $934.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.11 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.81. 1,142,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,460. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $60.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,694 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,393 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit