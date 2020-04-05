Brokerages Anticipate Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.86 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) will report sales of $199.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.70 million and the highest is $201.50 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $182.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $816.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $677.13 million to $856.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $906.70 million, with estimates ranging from $838.87 million to $934.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.11 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.81. 1,142,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,460. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $60.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,694 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,393 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

