Brokerages Anticipate MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. MetroCity Bankshares’ rating score has declined by 79.6% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $17.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MetroCity Bankshares an industry rank of 230 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:MCBS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.55. 44,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,368. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.05. MetroCity Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $6,983,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,812,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,451,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

