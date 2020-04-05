Brokerages Expect Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.43. Globus Medical reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Globus Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 91.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 41,379 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 22.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMED stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,460. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

