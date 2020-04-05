Brokerages Set Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target at $77.43

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.29.

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

NYSE INSP traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.50. The company had a trading volume of 466,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,629. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average of $68.92. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $41,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $762,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $53,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 610,832 shares of company stock worth $50,901,963 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 662,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,199,000 after purchasing an additional 366,575 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,318,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,331,000 after purchasing an additional 180,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,682,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,055,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

