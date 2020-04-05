Brokerages Set Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Target Price at $84.44

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.44.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th.

NYSE VLO traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.34. 5,311,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,066,326. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

