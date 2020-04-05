Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price cut by Barclays from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BEP. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a $63.69 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.22.

BEP traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.92. 306,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,708. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -210.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,142.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 34,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

