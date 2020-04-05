Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Barclays

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a $63.69 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.22.

NYSE:BEP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $57.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average is $45.31. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.543 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -1,142.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 34,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

