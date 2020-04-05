BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered BRP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities downgraded BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BRP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.84.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 206,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,463. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.74. BRP has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $56.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in BRP by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,693,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,733 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,353,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,129,000 after purchasing an additional 881,862 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of BRP by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 797,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,389,000 after purchasing an additional 307,951 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.