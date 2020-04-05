BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered BRP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities downgraded BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BRP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.84.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 206,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,463. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.74. BRP has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $56.89.
BRP Company Profile
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
Further Reading: Cost of Debt
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.