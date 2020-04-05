Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Cut to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BRKR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bruker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from to in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bruker from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.21.

NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.68. 1,831,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,510. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average is $46.77. Bruker has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,599,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $77,325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,803,000 after buying an additional 459,986 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 275,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after buying an additional 156,593 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Bruker by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 290,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after buying an additional 155,122 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

