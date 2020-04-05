Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bruker from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from to in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays raised shares of Bruker from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Bruker from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.21.

Shares of Bruker stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.68. 1,831,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,510. Bruker has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

