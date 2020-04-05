Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Bruker from to in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays raised Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Bruker from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.21.

Shares of Bruker stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $33.68. 1,831,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48. Bruker has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $54.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 281,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 134,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 85,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

