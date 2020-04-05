BTIG Research Cuts New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target to

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from to in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NRZ. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut New Residential Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus cut New Residential Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.57.

NRZ stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 39,985,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,041,590. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.80. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $216.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 92.17%.

In related news, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,735 shares in the company, valued at $629,932.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,659,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,735,000 after acquiring an additional 164,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

