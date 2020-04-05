Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Byline Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Byline Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Byline Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,949. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $370.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $68.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 749,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 227,959 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $833,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit