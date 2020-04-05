Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Byline Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Byline Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Byline Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,949. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $370.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $68.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 749,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 227,959 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $833,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

