CAE (NYSE:CAE) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CAE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 886,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,780. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. CAE has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $31.56.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $699.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.60 million. CAE had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CAE by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 67,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CAE by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 42,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

