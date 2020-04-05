Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CEMI. Benchmark upped their target price on Chembio Diagnostics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 650,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,923. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 48.81% and a negative net margin of 39.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 309,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 39,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 87,075 shares in the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

